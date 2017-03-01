Chrissy Teigen and John Legend lavish...

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend lavish affection on Luna

Their little angel! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend lavish affection on daughter Luna as she wears sweet white top and matching bow The parents lavished attention on their eleven-month-old as she wore a super cute white top, bow in her hair, and strappy sandals over lunch at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills. Luna was already turning into a fashionista like her mother Chrissy, 31, who couldn't have looked any more stylish in her thigh high suede boots and sheer floral print dress.

