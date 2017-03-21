Chicago to Perform at Nancy Davis' Race to Erase MS Gala
Chicago performs onstage during the 2016 Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Irving Azoff at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 14, 2016 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Chicago will entertain Nancy Davis' star-studded Race to Erase MS Gala.
