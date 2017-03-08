Chemist George A. Olah began Nobel-winning work at Sarnia, Ont. lab
George A. Olah, whose work won a Nobel Prize in chemistry and paved the way for more effective oil refining and ways of producing less polluting forms of gasoline, has died at age 89. Dr. Olah died Wednesday at his Beverly Hills, Calif., home, according to the University of Southern California's Loker Hydrocarbon Research Institute, of which he was founding director.
