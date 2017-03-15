Carnie Wilson to undergo surgery after breast implants ruptured
Singer Carnie Wilson arrives at the premiere of the movie "Love & Mercy" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California June 2, 2015. "Sixteen years ago I lost a bunch of weight and I had a breast lift and an augmentation and the implants have ruptured now," she 48-year-old singer revealed on Tuesday's episode the " The Talk ."
