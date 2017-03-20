California: Loving Los Angeles
In the almost 10 years I have lived in Los Angeles, I've come to regard it as one of the most romantic cities in the world. I know that may sound crazy but to me romance is all about diversity and LA has it all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
