BWW Review: Filter Theatre's Outrageously Musical Twelfth Night Sparks Roars of Laughter

The West Coast Debut of Filter Theatre in Association with the Royal Shakespeare Company 's Rock 'n' Roll take on Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT , the classic tale of romance, seduction and deception, gets an innovative new staging for a one-week run Tuesday, March 14 through Sunday, March 19 at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills . Filter Theatre approaches this show with its trademark fusion of sound, music and narrative drive, creating live chemistry between actors, audience, text and sound that explodes into a vital and exhilarating theatrical experience.

