BWW Review: Filter Theatre's Outrageously Musical Twelfth Night Sparks Roars of Laughter
The West Coast Debut of Filter Theatre in Association with the Royal Shakespeare Company 's Rock 'n' Roll take on Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT , the classic tale of romance, seduction and deception, gets an innovative new staging for a one-week run Tuesday, March 14 through Sunday, March 19 at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills . Filter Theatre approaches this show with its trademark fusion of sound, music and narrative drive, creating live chemistry between actors, audience, text and sound that explodes into a vital and exhilarating theatrical experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Rite Aid Pharmacy
|19 min
|RITE AID INGLEWOOD
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|51 min
|That One White Guy
|20,920
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|1 hr
|cabbage patch kid...
|25
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|haHaha
|829
|Controversial Opinions Casting Call
|5 hr
|cccasting
|1
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|6 hr
|Well Well
|4,522
|Impeach Nancy pelosi for lying
|7 hr
|Sarah
|5
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC