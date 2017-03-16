BWW Review: Filter Theatre's Outrageo...

BWW Review: Filter Theatre's Outrageously Musical Twelfth Night Sparks Roars of Laughter

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The West Coast Debut of Filter Theatre in Association with the Royal Shakespeare Company 's Rock 'n' Roll take on Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT , the classic tale of romance, seduction and deception, gets an innovative new staging for a one-week run Tuesday, March 14 through Sunday, March 19 at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills . Filter Theatre approaches this show with its trademark fusion of sound, music and narrative drive, creating live chemistry between actors, audience, text and sound that explodes into a vital and exhilarating theatrical experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Rite Aid Pharmacy 19 min RITE AID INGLEWOOD 8
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 51 min That One White Guy 20,920
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 1 hr cabbage patch kid... 25
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 4 hr haHaha 829
Controversial Opinions Casting Call 5 hr cccasting 1
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 6 hr Well Well 4,522
Impeach Nancy pelosi for lying 7 hr Sarah 5
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,128 • Total comments across all topics: 279,602,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC