'Bro-tox' boom: Demand up for nonsurgical options
According to a survey published in late 2016 by the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery , the proliferation of nonsurgical cosmetic procedures has increased demand for nonsurgical procedures for men by 44 percent since 2011. Most popular among the injectables for men are Botox and Juvederm, a hyaluronic acid filler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Stater Bros. Markets
|9 min
|STATER BROS INGLE...
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Henry Francisco
|20,900
|Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p...
|4 hr
|25or6to4
|1
|Reward them some more God!!!
|13 hr
|doG mnaDed lyHo r...
|1
|The younger McGraw marries Playboy model Erica ... (Sep '06)
|21 hr
|Idol
|14
|Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken
|22 hr
|KFC INGLEWOOD
|15
|Moving from Baltimore to Los Angeles
|23 hr
|Truth squad
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC