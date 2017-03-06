Bill Paxton cause of death is released
In this May 31, 2015, file photo, Bill Paxton arrives at the Critics' Choice Television Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Paxton's death certificate states the actor died from a stroke days after surgery to replace a heart valve and repair damage to his aorta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|1 hr
|Mark Phillips
|11
|Review: Captial One Bank
|1 hr
|Captial One Ingle...
|1
|Review: Stater Bros. Markets
|1 hr
|Stater Bros Ingle...
|1
|Review: Hood Barber Shop
|3 hr
|HOOD BARBER SHOP
|1
|Review: Airport Park View Hotel
|4 hr
|AIRPORT PARK VIEW...
|1
|Review: Rodeway Inn & Suites
|4 hr
|RODEWAY INN SUITES
|1
|Review: B'J Liquor
|4 hr
|BJ LIQUOR STORE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC