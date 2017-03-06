Bill Paxton cause of death is released

Bill Paxton cause of death is released

21 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

In this May 31, 2015, file photo, Bill Paxton arrives at the Critics' Choice Television Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Paxton's death certificate states the actor died from a stroke days after surgery to replace a heart valve and repair damage to his aorta.

Comments made yesterday: 25,102 • Total comments across all topics: 279,378,071

