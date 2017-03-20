Beverly Hills, Ca - February 28: Actor Tim Allen attends the 2016...
Tim Allen opened up briefly about what it means to be a conservative in Hollywood in 2017 during an interview with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. According to Breitbart.com, Allen explained that one must be "real careful" in talking about President Donald Trump or else risk being beaten up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|8 min
|Brian
|4,527
|Review: Dairy Queen
|1 hr
|DAIRY QUEEN INGLE...
|3
|Review: Ross Dress for Less
|2 hr
|ROSS DRESS FOR LESS
|12
|The younger McGraw marries Playboy model Erica ... (Sep '06)
|Mar 13
|Idol
|14
|Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the...
|Feb 27
|USA-1
|4
|Sick of Liberal Left People & Celebrities!
|Feb 24
|Well Well
|3
|Video shows Harrison Ford wrongly flying over a...
|Feb 22
|guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC