'Beauty and the Beast' aims to enchant a new generation
In this March 2, 2017, file photo, Emma Watson arrives at the world premiere of "Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Watson told The Associated Press on March 4, 2017, that critics who claimed her recent photoshoot for Vanity Fair betrayed her feminist ideals have "a fundamental and complete misunderstanding of what feminism is."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Pizza Ranch
|10 hr
|PIZZA RANCH INGLE...
|14
|Review: Sam's Club
|18 hr
|SAMS CLUB LOS ANG...
|1
|Review: Dairy Queen
|18 hr
|DAIRY QUEEN INGLE...
|1
|Review: Wendy's
|19 hr
|WENDYS INGLEWOOD
|1
|Review: H & R Block
|19 hr
|H R BLOCK INGLEWOOD
|1
|Review: Del Taco
|19 hr
|DEL TACO INGLEWOOD
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|jersey city
|20,887
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC