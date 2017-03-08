'Beauty and the Beast' aims to enchant a new generation

In this March 2, 2017, file photo, Emma Watson arrives at the world premiere of "Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Watson told The Associated Press on March 4, 2017, that critics who claimed her recent photoshoot for Vanity Fair betrayed her feminist ideals have "a fundamental and complete misunderstanding of what feminism is."

