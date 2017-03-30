Attorneys for Spielberg, Zemeckis, Pa...

Attorneys for Spielberg, Zemeckis, Paltrow, Klum and More to Be...

Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Harold A. Brown, Partner at Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown, Inc., and one of the country's most sought-after entertainment attorneys and dealmakers, will be honored as the Beverly Hills Bar Association's 2017 Entertainment Lawyer of the Year by the BHBA's Entertainment Law Section at its prestigious annual Awards Dinner on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at 5:30 p.m., at Montage Beverly Hills. Brown's roster of A-list entertainment clients includes Steven Spielberg, Stephen King, Robert Zemeckis, Heidi Klum, Dwayne Johnson, Gwyneth Paltrow, George Miller, and Michael Mann, among many others.

