Attorneys for Spielberg, Zemeckis, Paltrow, Klum and More to Be...
Harold A. Brown, Partner at Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown, Inc., and one of the country's most sought-after entertainment attorneys and dealmakers, will be honored as the Beverly Hills Bar Association's 2017 Entertainment Lawyer of the Year by the BHBA's Entertainment Law Section at its prestigious annual Awards Dinner on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at 5:30 p.m., at Montage Beverly Hills. Brown's roster of A-list entertainment clients includes Steven Spielberg, Stephen King, Robert Zemeckis, Heidi Klum, Dwayne Johnson, Gwyneth Paltrow, George Miller, and Michael Mann, among many others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inglewood Towne Shopping Center
|4 min
|COMING SOON JUNE ...
|12
|out of state medical MJ card
|7 hr
|MrLovahLovah
|1
|Owner Lisa Henson defends renovations on histor...
|21 hr
|Gina
|1
|North Hollywood school faces cuts because of ri...
|21 hr
|Gina
|1
|Signature ripple house by US designer celebrate...
|21 hr
|GTA
|1
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Mar 26
|Lol
|4,531
|The younger McGraw marries Playboy model Erica ... (Sep '06)
|Mar 13
|Idol
|14
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC