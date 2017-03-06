Ashley Tisdale works out in sleeveles...

Ashley Tisdale works out in sleeveless top and leggings

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

The 31-year-old exited a gym on Monday in Beverly Hills, California, clad in a gray ensemble after working up a sweat. The session follows a message she fired off at a body shamer on Twitter who said the High School Musical star looked pregnant, but she rubbished the comment and insisted she was just on a break from her usual fitness routines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Taco Bell 2 hr TACO BELL INGLEWOOD 1
Review: Pizza Ranch 2 hr PIZZA RANCH INGLE... 1
California Seccession Movement 4 hr actorvet 1
International Women's Day Los Angeles 7 hr USA-1 2
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... 8 hr Alex 19
Review: Citi Trends 8 hr CITI TRENDS INGLE... 1
Review: Petsmart 8 hr PETSMART INGLEWOOD 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Afghanistan
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,571 • Total comments across all topics: 279,365,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC