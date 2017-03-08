Amy Adams ditches Hollywood glamour f...

Amy Adams ditches Hollywood glamour for make-up free look

Make-up free Amy Adams flashes a hint of her toned legs in sexy semi-sheer skirt as she goes low-key grocery shopping in Beverly Hills But Amy Adams favoured a much more natural look when she stepped out to stock up on groceries in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. The actress, 42, cut a cool figure while proving she isn't afraid to ditch the war paint as she headed out make-up free in the LA sunshine, wearing a very sexy semi-sheer skirt.

