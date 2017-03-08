Amy Adams ditches Hollywood glamour for make-up free look
Make-up free Amy Adams flashes a hint of her toned legs in sexy semi-sheer skirt as she goes low-key grocery shopping in Beverly Hills But Amy Adams favoured a much more natural look when she stepped out to stock up on groceries in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. The actress, 42, cut a cool figure while proving she isn't afraid to ditch the war paint as she headed out make-up free in the LA sunshine, wearing a very sexy semi-sheer skirt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Uncle donny plunk
|826
|Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken
|7 hr
|KFC INGLEWOOD
|4
|Review: Del Taco
|7 hr
|DEL TACO INGLEWOOD
|13
|Woodland Hills Neighborhood Watch Use of High T...
|10 hr
|Westfield crimina...
|8
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Mar 1
|actorvet
|4,517
|Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the...
|Feb 27
|USA-1
|4
|Sick of Liberal Left People & Celebrities!
|Feb 24
|Well Well
|3
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC