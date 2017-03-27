A Minute With: Lisa Kudrow on 'Boss Baby,' 'Friends,' Hollywood sexism
Lisa Kudrow, best known for playing the kooky Phoebe Buffay in hit sitcom "Friends," said she was delighted to reunite with Alec Baldwin, who played one of Phoebe's boyfriends, in new DreamWorks animated film "The Boss Baby." FILE PHOTO - Actress Lisa Kudrow poses backstage with her award for TV Performance of the Year for "The Comeback" at the People Magazine Awards in Beverly Hills, California December 18, 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inglewood Towne Shopping Center
|2 hr
|COMING SOON JUNE ...
|9
|out of state medical MJ card
|6 hr
|MrLovahLovah
|1
|Owner Lisa Henson defends renovations on histor...
|20 hr
|Gina
|1
|North Hollywood school faces cuts because of ri...
|20 hr
|Gina
|1
|Signature ripple house by US designer celebrate...
|20 hr
|GTA
|1
|Review: 99 Cents Only Store
|22 hr
|99 Cents Only Stores
|20
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Mar 26
|Lol
|4,531
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC