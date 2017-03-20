2017 Gracie Award Winners to Be Honor...

2017 Gracie Award Winners to Be Honored on June 6th

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Sun-Times

If this doesn't sound exactly like a bundle of laugh-out-loud joy, that's because it really isn't. Trashy, goofy, and surprisingly sincere, this superhero fantasy is better than you expect but not as good as it should be.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Sun-Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Citibank 5 hr CITIBANK INGLEWOOD 18
Review: Starbucks Coffee Company 6 hr STARBUCKS INGLEWOOD 20
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Mikeymike116 20,936
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 9 hr Frogface Kate 59
Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16) 10 hr Jake267 93
Review: Subway Restaurants 11 hr SUBWAY INGLEWOOD 20
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Mar 26 Lol 4,531
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at March 28 at 8:28PM PDT

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,174 • Total comments across all topics: 279,894,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC