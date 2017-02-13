You can find 'Moonlight' star Andre Holland on Broadway
This Feb. 23, 2016 file photo shows Andre Holland at the 18th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Holland, who starred in the films, "Moonlight," "Selma" and "42," is starring in the August Wilson play "Jitney" on Broadway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|7 hr
|get out of here
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Lauren
|20,825
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|19 hr
|Well Well
|45
|Joy Villa : In that Trump dress , fantastic. S...
|Mon
|Hollywood
|1
|Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07)
|Mon
|Non-Armenian Girl
|265
|L.A. City Attorney to ask judge for injunction ... (Jun '09)
|Sun
|poop deck pappy
|71
|Pastor Joel Anthony Ward is now a Stalker (Oct '07)
|Sun
|Laci Ann 7
|5
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC