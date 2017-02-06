Will Kidman bio carpet bomb Cruise, Scientology?
Actress Nicole Kidman attends the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 4 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Nicole Kidman is reportedly poised to write an autobiography that will blow the lid off her marriage to actor Tom Cruise - and his devotion to the controversial Church of Scientology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 24 Hours.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drain Hollywood
|24 min
|NASTY MAN
|9
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|34 min
|NASTY MAN
|35
|Don't build a wall....Landmine the Boarder it w...
|45 min
|NASTY MAN
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Dan
|20,813
|Does anybody else use AerioConnect for their ISP? (Jun '08)
|15 hr
|PaulCash
|10
|Firefighters won't be disciplined for porn shoots (Oct '11)
|15 hr
|Phart With Fire
|28
|Franco presents a 12 Hour cut of My Own Private... (Mar '11)
|Feb 2
|Dave
|29
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC