Why Little Big Town went 'hillbilly S...

Why Little Big Town went 'hillbilly Sade' to follow up 'Girl Crush'

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

One was Adele, who opened the night with "Hello" and then paid tribute to the late George Michael . Another was Bruno Mars , who sang his song "That's What I Like" as well as Prince's "Let's Go Crazy."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06) 1 hr Spike 96
News Man plucked from swollen Los Angeles River (Nov '10) 5 hr Broita Humanitarian 22
News WANTED: LAPD seeks 3 men in brazen heist (Nov '10) 5 hr Snargaun of Lanca... 4
News 'Weird Al' still armed with wit - and an accordion 6 hr Spot On 7
women's March 7 hr Well Well 7
News Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at Califor... Feb 18 tuba toofpaste 15
the music thread (Apr '12) Feb 17 Musikologist 22
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,553 • Total comments across all topics: 279,061,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC