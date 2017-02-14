Why Did So Many Designers Choose L.A....

Why Did So Many Designers Choose L.A. Over NYC? Christine Whitney

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New York Magazine

While editors slog through snow at New York Fashion Week, several disparate designers have decamped to the Left Coast . Rachel Comey, Tommy Hilfiger, Rachel Zoe, and Rebecca Minkoff were among the names who recently showed their collections in individualistic happenings in L.A.'s gentler one-event-an-evening schedule.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
North Korean leader's half-brother murdered in ... 4 min Lee 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 37 min Hillary Vomit 20,827
Report illegal alien criminals to ICE 3 hr kyman 3
women's March 3 hr kyman 3
ice raids are back 3 hr kyman 7
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... 15 hr get out of here 9
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... Mon Well Well 45
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,373 • Total comments across all topics: 278,855,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC