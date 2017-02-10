What Closing a Restaurant Feels Like ...

What Closing a Restaurant Feels Like From an Owner's Perspective

Read more: Eater

Here's an interesting take on a conversation that's been happening a lot in restaurant circles lately: How do you deal with the pain of closing a restaurant you truly believed in? That's the question put to Jesse Gomez of Cocinas y Calaveras restaurant group, who recently closed his Valley restaurant Maradentro in December due to slumping sales and a dim path forward. He tells Munchies that the place was busy early on, but inherent stumbles within their business model seems to have set them up for failure without Gomez even knowing it.

