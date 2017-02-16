Watch Queen Latifah Go Old-School in ...

Watch Queen Latifah Go Old-School in New 'Star' Song 'Gooder Than a Mother': Exclusive Premiere

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Billboard

Queen Latifah attends the 6th Annual Night of Generosity Gala presented by generosity.org at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Dec. 5, 2014 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Queen Latifah reminds us why we first fell in love with her nearly three decades ago in a new performance clip from Wednesday night's episode of Star .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 1 hr USA 49
News Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at Califor... 3 hr USA Today 13
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr mexico 20,830
News Teen Nihilism Erupts in L.a. Premiere of Fierce... 12 hr Bob 3
Donald Trump Is America's Savior!! 15 hr CodeTaIker 4
ice raids are back Wed boy wonder 11
Trump Supporters are all Anti-USA Wed Eddie 7
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at February 16 at 8:03PM PST

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,858 • Total comments across all topics: 278,931,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC