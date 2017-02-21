Video shows Harrison Ford wrongly fly...

Video shows Harrison Ford wrongly flying over airliner

13 hrs ago

In this Jan. 10, 2016 file photo, Harrison Ford arrives at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Newly released video shows a plane piloted by Ford mistakenly flying low over an airliner that was taxiing at a Southern California airport.

