TV's Oxygen network to focus on crime stories
This Aug. 2, 2016 file photo shows executive producer Dick Wolf participating in the "Chicago Med" panel during the NBC Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. Wolf is behind the upcoming Oxygen series, "Cold Justice," which features former prosecutor Kelly Siegler and a team of detectives as they try to solve real-life crime cases across the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|trotwood citizen
|20,801
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|2 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|16
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|3 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|35
|Men & Women that can spend 1 1/2 Minutes on a w...
|4 hr
|Linda Miller
|1
|LA cops fatally shoot man near CNN Hollywood af...
|8 hr
|25or6to4
|1
|Beware of Con Man Swami Premodaya Satsang I-cod...
|8 hr
|Beware
|1
|Paris Jackson to guest star on Fox TV drama 'Star'
|11 hr
|Pasquali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC