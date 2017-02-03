Torrance ponies up $325,000 to defend...

Torrance ponies up $325,000 to defend lawsuit by Inglewood man struck by city bus

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Breeze

The city of Torrance is spending at least $325,000 of taxpayer money to defend a personal injury lawsuit brought by an Inglewood man seeking $5 million for serious injuries suffered in a collision with a municipal bus on the 405 Freeway. Miguel Ramos, a Nicaraguan refugee, suffered a traumatic brain injury in the February 2014 three-vehicle crash, said attorney Haytham Faraj of Beverly Hills-based law firm Carpenter, Zuckerman & Rowley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don't build a wall....Landmine the Boarder it w... 1 hr RWPorter 6
Trump is the best ever!!! 5 hr Italian-American 4
" Half My Family " here Illegally Kevin De LÃ©on 11 hr FOAD 2
Monique Whiters is located at 2008 Cesar E. Cha... 13 hr Monique 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 hr TAAM 20,811
News Franco presents a 12 Hour cut of My Own Private... (Mar '11) Feb 2 Dave 29
News Paris Jackson to guest star on Fox TV drama 'Star' Feb 1 Pasquali 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,529 • Total comments across all topics: 278,604,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC