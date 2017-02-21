'Today' show anchor Hoda Kotb adopts ...

'Today' show anchor Hoda Kotb adopts baby girl

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

In this May 19, 2015, file photo, Hoda Kotb accepts the award for outstanding host, news/non-fiction for the "Today" show at the 40th Anniversary Gracies Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kotb announced on Feb. 21, 2017, that she adopted a baby girl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06) 19 min ThomasA 94
News 'Weird Al' still armed with wit - and an accordion 29 min ThomasA 6
Chi Lites Record Child Trust Fund Fraud Theft 3 hr Chi Lites Story 1
Report illegal alien criminals to ICE 4 hr America First 10
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr mexico 20,851
News Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at Califor... Feb 18 tuba toofpaste 15
the music thread (Apr '12) Feb 17 Musikologist 22
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,927 • Total comments across all topics: 279,050,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC