'Today' show anchor Hoda Kotb adopts baby girl
In this May 19, 2015, file photo, Hoda Kotb accepts the award for outstanding host, news/non-fiction for the "Today" show at the 40th Anniversary Gracies Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kotb announced on Feb. 21, 2017, that she adopted a baby girl.
