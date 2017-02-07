Timberlake plans to "sneak" alcohol into the Oscars

Justin Timberlake attends AARP's 16th Annual Movies for Grownups Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California. The 36-year-old star has received his first Academy Awards nomination for his 'Trolls' song 'Can't Stop the Feeling' and plans to combat the fact the ceremony is famously tricky to get drunk at - because the bar at the Dolby Theatre is situated outside the main space and there is no service within the auditorium - by bringing along his own hip flask.

