The Latest: The Chainsmokers win best dance recording Grammy
Alex Pall, left, and Drew Taggart, of the "The Chainsmokers," attend the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. LOS ANGELES - The Latest on the 59th annual Grammy Awards being presented Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles : The DJ duo won for "Don't Let Me Down," one of the most streamed songs on Spotify last year.
