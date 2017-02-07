The Last Trader Vic's in LA Has Closed After a Legendary 62 Year Run
It's the end of an era in Beverly Hills, as LA Magazine is reporting that tiki-loving Trader Vic's has officially ceased operations inside the Beverly Hilton hotel after more than six decades. The quiet shutter came just a few days ago, though it's hard to argue with anyone who notes the place's downturn over the past decade.
