Sorry, EBay fans. Man who destroyed T...

Sorry, EBay fans. Man who destroyed Trump's Walk of Fame star has returned brass pieces to police

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

The man who smashed President Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star with a sledgehammer and pickax last year won't be auctioning off the brass pieces as he had hoped. Instead, he's returned the metal bits to police, his attorney said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Surviving doomsday: Underground condos bring we... 47 min Charles 1
Trump is putting the News media in their place! 1 hr Well Well 6
News Firefighters won't be disciplined for porn shoots (Oct '11) 3 hr actorvet 29
1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange... 14 hr Eduardo 7
Trump Supporters are all Anti-USA 14 hr Eduardo 11
Review: MI Windows and Doors (Apr '09) 14 hr Rex23 118
Los Angeles Metro Brown Line light rail phase tour 14 hr LA METRO BROWN LINE 3
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,408 • Total comments across all topics: 279,135,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC