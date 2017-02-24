Sorry, EBay fans. Man who destroyed Trump's Walk of Fame star has returned brass pieces to police
The man who smashed President Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star with a sledgehammer and pickax last year won't be auctioning off the brass pieces as he had hoped. Instead, he's returned the metal bits to police, his attorney said.
