Sofia Richie grabs a lunch in color c...

Sofia Richie grabs a lunch in color coordinated ensemble

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Being a fashion It girl does not come easy, even grabbing a chop salad requires a lot of fashion thought. The 18-year-old headed to Beverly Hills go-to lunch spot, Il Pastaio but it was far from a laid back affair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr see the light 20,809
Monique Whiters is located at 2008 Cesar E. Cha... 3 hr Monique 1
Drain Hollywood 4 hr fldm 6
women's March 11 hr vegreen 1
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 16 hr Turk 818
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 16 hr Angel Gabriel 30
Trump is the best ever!!! 17 hr Angel Gabriel 3
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,055 • Total comments across all topics: 278,578,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC