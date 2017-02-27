SOCA Stuns Sherman Oaks With Some Serious Eye Candy
What a difference a year makes. Some twelve months after announcing the takeover of Cafe Cordiale in Sherman Oaks, chef/restaurateur Aaron Robins is ready to reveal SOCA , his new upscale dinner destination with big Valley plans.
