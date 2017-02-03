Ryan Reynolds says Blake Lively is mo...

Ryan Reynolds says Blake Lively is more fun to smooch

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

'He's very generous': Ryan Reynolds dishes on THAT Golden Globes smooch with Andrew Garfield... but says wife Blake is a better kisser And Ryan Reynolds dished on the bromantic moment while being honored as Man of the Year at Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals group on Friday. When asked who the better kisser was, his wife Blake Lively or the 33-year-old Social Network star, the 40-year-old Deadpool star said: 'I'm going to go with my wife on that one, for a number of reasons,' Hilarious moment: Ryan Reynolds revealed at his Harvard roast on Friday that his wife Blake Lively is a better kisser than Andrew Garfield.

