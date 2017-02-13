Ryan Gosling misses BAFTAs for 'famil...

Ryan Gosling misses BAFTAs for 'family matter'

Read more: Fox News

Ryan Gosling arrives at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The star of "La La Land, which one five awards, was on the list of expected attendees but had to unexpectedly return home to Los Angeles due to a "family matter."

