Rafael Nadal, Enrique Iglesias, and Pau Gasol Are Opening a Restaurant in Beverly Hills
There is seemingly no stopping the influx of new concepts to greater Los Angeles this year, including one particularly notable option just discovered for Beverly Hills. Through a bit of digging, it seems certain that Tatel , the famed European club/restaurant brand backed by some heavy-hitter celebrities , is coming to Beverly Hills.
