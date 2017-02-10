Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, plans...

Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, plans 1 more album; no more concerts after 2017

At 74, the Queen of Soul has decided to take it a little easier.Aretha Franklin is planning to retire this year, she told Detroit TV station WDIV Local 4, the city's NBC affiliate. The singer says she will make one more album, with several tracks produced by Stevie Wonder, and will otherwise limit herself to "some select things, many one a month, for six months out of the year" as she devotes more time to her grandchildren.

