Pucker Up! Helen Mirren Locks Lips with Morgan Freeman at AARP's Movies for Grownups Awards
Good friends Helen Mirren and Morgan Freeman shared a sweet smooch on stage at the AARP's Movies for Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Monday night. After presenting her Red costar with the award for Career Achievement, Mirren grabbed the Oscar winner's face and planted a kiss on his lips.
