Producers can't keep politics out of Oscars

53 min ago Read more: The China Post

BEVERLY HILLS, California -- Meryl Streep ushered politics into Hollywood's awards season when she used her Golden Globes acceptance speech to condemn President Donald Trump for what she called his "instinct to humiliate." Stars were even more outspoken at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, held just days after Trump's travel ban caused havoc at airports across the country.

Beverly Hills, CA

