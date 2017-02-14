Playboy returns to publishing nude photos, but it's not just "Entertainment for Men" anymore
Playboy magazine is returning to its roots - publishing photos of naked women - but is dropping its "Entertainment for Men" tagline in recognition of evolving gender roles in America. The Beverly Hills, California-based company stopped publishing fully nude photos a year ago, saying it wanted to focus on award-winning journalism and fiction, although it still published seductive pictorials of women.
