PIX: Priyanka, Deepika at the post Oscar party

The Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on the February 26 was a starry affair, with Hollywood looking glamorous as ever. The Manchester By The Sea winners: The Best Original Screenplay Oscar winner Kenneth Lonergan with wife J Smith-Cameron and Best Actor Casey Affleck with girlfriend Floriana Lima .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rediff.com.