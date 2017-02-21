Oscars still lagging in female and mi...

Oscars still lagging in female and minority representation

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

In this Nov. 11, 2016 file photo, Dev Patel arrives at the premiere of "Lion" during the AFI Fest at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Los Angeles. When talking about diversity and the Oscars, the acting categories are the most visible and often the most likely to provoke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Los Angeles Union Station 26 min LA METRO BROWN LINE 1
Review: Chinatown Metro Rail Station 39 min LA METRO BROWN LINE 1
Review: Dodger Stadium/Elysian Park Metro Brown... 47 min LA METRO BROWN LINE 1
Review: Metro Brown Line I-5 Frwy Bridge Overpass 51 min LA METRO BROWN LINE 1
Review: Atwater Village Metro Brown Line Station 55 min LA METRO BROWN LINE 4
Whose kids are they kourtney ! 1 hr Diablo 1
Kennedy Monroe now ? 1 hr Diablo 2
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,526 • Total comments across all topics: 279,099,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC