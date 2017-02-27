Oscars 2017: Freida Pinto is a master...

Oscars 2017: Freida Pinto is a master of high-end fashion; see why

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Over the last couple of days, Freida Pinto has really impressed us with her sartorial choices. She might not have made a huge splash for her fashion sense while she was in India, but Freida Pinto sure did make us sit up and take notice after she shifted base to Hollywood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oscars 2017 live updates: 'Moonlight' wins best... 3 hr john 2
Trump Supporters are all Anti-USA 4 hr Ralph 14
News Another "Young Statistic" of Los Angeles "Embar... 4 hr USA Today 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Marta 20,853
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 8 hr Rose of Tralee 55
News Jodie Foster joins rally against Trump travel ban 12 hr Truth hurts 5
Oscars blows up with john pedestal pizza 12 hr USA-1 2
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,403 • Total comments across all topics: 279,202,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC