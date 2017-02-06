Oscar awards organizers call for artistic freedom, no U.S. barriers
The head of the organization behind the Oscar awards on Monday called for diversity and freedom of expression, saying the United States should not put barriers in the way of artists from around the world. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences President Cheryl Boone Isaacs arrives at the 89th Oscars Nominee Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., February 6, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Dan
|20,814
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|4 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|34
|Does anybody else use AerioConnect for their ISP? (Jun '08)
|4 hr
|PaulCash
|10
|Firefighters won't be disciplined for porn shoots (Oct '11)
|5 hr
|Phart With Fire
|28
|Drain Hollywood
|7 hr
|the silent majority
|8
|Don't build a wall....Landmine the Boarder it w...
|11 hr
|NASTY MAN
|7
|Trump is the best ever!!!
|17 hr
|Italian-American
|4
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC