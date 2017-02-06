Oscar awards organizers call for arti...

Oscar awards organizers call for artistic freedom, no U.S. barriers

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

The head of the organization behind the Oscar awards on Monday called for diversity and freedom of expression, saying the United States should not put barriers in the way of artists from around the world. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences President Cheryl Boone Isaacs arrives at the 89th Oscars Nominee Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., February 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Dan 20,814
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 4 hr Rose of Tralee 34
Does anybody else use AerioConnect for their ISP? (Jun '08) 4 hr PaulCash 10
News Firefighters won't be disciplined for porn shoots (Oct '11) 5 hr Phart With Fire 28
Drain Hollywood 7 hr the silent majority 8
Don't build a wall....Landmine the Boarder it w... 11 hr NASTY MAN 7
Trump is the best ever!!! 17 hr Italian-American 4
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,928 • Total comments across all topics: 278,623,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC