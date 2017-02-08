Olivia Newton-John brings uplifting n...

Olivia Newton-John brings uplifting new songs to Saban Center

When Grammy-winning singer Olivia Newton-John usually performs, she delivers the hits people expect, like “Physical” or “You're the One That I Want” and “Summer Nights.” But when she comes to the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills on Feb. 11, she's promising to deliver something a little different when she performs songs from her new collaborative album. “It was a work of love and we have some really beautiful songs on it,” she added, referring to the new album “ Live On ,” a collaboration with singer-songwriters Beth Nielsen Chapman and Amy Sky.

