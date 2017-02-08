Olivia Newton-John brings uplifting new songs to Saban Center
When Grammy-winning singer Olivia Newton-John usually performs, she delivers the hits people expect, like “Physical” or “You're the One That I Want” and “Summer Nights.” But when she comes to the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills on Feb. 11, she's promising to deliver something a little different when she performs songs from her new collaborative album. “It was a work of love and we have some really beautiful songs on it,” she added, referring to the new album “ Live On ,” a collaboration with singer-songwriters Beth Nielsen Chapman and Amy Sky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,817
|Live cockroach pulled from woman's skull
|8 hr
|Linda
|1
|Chinese Family of 500 Gather for Supersize Reun...
|22 hr
|Joan
|1
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|Wed
|Rose of Tralee
|45
|Review: Distribuidora Duche West (May '16)
|Wed
|iselacerpa
|4
|West Covina police officer and Baldwin Park pol... (Jan '10)
|Tue
|ThoughtYoudWantTo...
|356
|Franco presents a 12 Hour cut of My Own Private... (Mar '11)
|Feb 2
|Dave
|29
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC