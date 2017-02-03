Nick Rimedio has been appointed General Manager at La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood - CA, USA
Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants appointed Nick Rimedio as GM of the La Peer Hotel, which will open in Los Angeles summer 2017. A seasoned hospitality veteran, Rimedio brings twenty years of industry experience to the property's management team, transitioning from his most recent role as hotel manager of Viceroy's L'Ermitage Beverly Hills.
