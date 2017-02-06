New arrivals relieved to make it to the U.S.
Travelers from seven mainly Muslim countries hit by Donald Trump's travel ban express joy on arriving in Los Angeles after a judge temporarily lifted the executive order imposing the ban. Rough cut .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't build a wall....Landmine the Boarder it w...
|4 hr
|NASTY MAN
|7
|Trump is the best ever!!!
|10 hr
|Italian-American
|4
|" Half My Family " here Illegally Kevin De LÃ©on
|16 hr
|FOAD
|2
|Monique Whiters is located at 2008 Cesar E. Cha...
|18 hr
|Monique
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Franco presents a 12 Hour cut of My Own Private... (Mar '11)
|Feb 2
|Dave
|29
|Paris Jackson to guest star on Fox TV drama 'Star'
|Feb 1
|Pasquali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC