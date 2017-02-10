Murder in Beverly Hills: Who killed S...

Murder in Beverly Hills: Who killed Susan Berman?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

"I do want to say here and now though, I am not guilty," Robert Durst said during his Nov. 7, 2016, arraignment in L.A. "I did not kill Susan Berman." Durst sits in a jail cell serving time on a federal gun charge, with even bigger problems on the horizon as the murder case against him begins to take shape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Impeach Maxine waters for lying 53 min Hitllary 3
Is there a FAT HONKIES CLUB 1 hr lol 2
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... 1 hr lol 4
need help 5 hr CLAUDIA 1
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 9 hr Joey 40
women's March 12 hr Jim bobcock 2
News What does Californiaa s 1994 immigration battle... 12 hr Wildchild 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at February 12 at 4:49AM PST

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,610 • Total comments across all topics: 278,791,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC