Montreal's Grass Valley to get technical Oscar for its Viper FilmStream camera
A Montreal company's pioneering camera that was used on films including "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" and "Collateral" will be honoured at the Oscars of the scientific and technical worlds this weekend, an event for "the people who really make the movies." Grass Valley will receive a technical achievement award for its Viper FilmStream camera from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday.
