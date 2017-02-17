Michelle Keegan chats to HELLO! about...

Michelle Keegan chats to HELLO! about her new Lipsy SS17 collection

After almost three years at the helm of her own Lipsy fashion line, Michelle Keegan is back with even more style inspiration for spring-summer. The Our Girl star chatted to HELLO! ahead of the launch of her latest collection, revealing the trends she's championing for the new season and her highlights of shooting the campaign in Los Angeles.

