Mel Gibson, Vince Vaughn to star in crime thriller
Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn speak at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Grants Banquet at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Aug. 4, 2016 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Vaughn starred in director Gibson's Oscar-nominated film Hacksaw Ridge last year and now he will hit the big screen alongside Mel for filmmaker S. Craig Zahler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|47 min
|Game on
|20,807
|Please, Pass the Sanctuary State Law!
|1 hr
|Ashamed American
|4
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|4 hr
|25or6to4
|25
|Los Angeles judge blocks part of Trump's immigr...
|4 hr
|25or6to4
|4
|I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ...
|19 hr
|telling it straight
|1
|Beware of Con Man Swami Premodaya Satsang I-cod...
|20 hr
|Former Member
|3
|Franco presents a 12 Hour cut of My Own Private... (Mar '11)
|22 hr
|Dave
|29
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC