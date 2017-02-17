Mel Gibson in early talks to helm 'Suicide Squad 2'
Actor/filmmaker Mel Gibson attends the 89th annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif. The resurgent director, 61, is in early talks with Warner Bros.
